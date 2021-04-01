Digital vaccine passport system, vaccination priority groups to be debated in Parliament

SINGAPORE - Questions on Singapore's vaccination programme, including a digital vaccine passport and whether other priority groups should be considered, will be debated in Parliament next week.

The Postal Services (Amendment) Bill to empower the authorities to install and manage a national parcel locker network is also on the agenda for the sitting next Monday (April 5).

Suggested amendments to the Postal Services Act would allow the Infocomm Media Development Authority to spell out offences, enforce the new rules and require building owners and developers to provide space for the lockers, among other things.

The Order Paper issued on Thursday (April 1) notes that MPs posed 103 questions for oral answer, including 16 related to vaccination.

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok), for one, has asked if the Ministry of Health intends to measure the antibody levels of people after they have been vaccinated to assess whether they retain immunity against the virus that causes Covid-19.

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) asked whether a digital vaccine passport system will be used to enable residents who have been vaccinated to return to pre-Covid-19 activities.

Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) asked whether volunteers and staff at congregational and worship services can be considered as front-line workers and prioritised for vaccination.

Other questions include the redemption rate of SingapoRediscovers vouchers and whether their expiry deadline could be extended, and how many build-to-order flats have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai asked for the actions taken in the case of an Indian composer who had claimed to have written a song that was nearly identical to the National Day song Count On Me Singapore.

Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked if the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth regularly checks the media and the Internet for possible infringements of the country's national symbols and the number of copyright infringements uncovered to date.

Parliament will also be asked to approve a total of US$20.57 million (S$27.7 million) towards international efforts to help low-income countries deal with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.