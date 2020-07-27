Digital day out with animals up for adoption

The National Parks Board's (NParks) monthly Pets' Day Out event returned in digital format for the second time on Saturday. Organised by NParks cluster Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), it was hosted by emcee Justin Misson via Facebook Live on AVS' AnimalBuzzSG page. The event featured rescued animals from AVS partners that were up for adoption, and an interactive segment where viewers could pose questions to AVS vets and an animal behaviourist.

Cats, dogs and hamsters were among the animals up for adoption, including five-year-old mongrel Tubby from the Noah's Ark Cares shelter on Jurong Island, and two-year-old domestic short-haired cat Fidji.