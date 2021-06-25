Digital Covid-19 form bags Mindef innovation award

In February last year, as Covid-19 hit Singapore, army camps had to screen visitors by asking them to fill in paper forms with questions such as whether they had any flu symptoms or had travelled to affected countries recently.

Filling in these travel declaration forms resulted in long queues at guard rooms, which could potentially lead to the spread of the virus, said Captain Chia Teck Yeow, who is from the army's digitalisation office.

Within that month, his team developed a digital form using FormSG, a form builder tool developed by the Government Technology Agency, to reduce human contact while keeping proper records of visitors to the camps. Visitors can access the form via a website link or by scanning a QR code.

The Army Declare app, which was also adopted by the navy and air force in September last year, is still in use currently.

It now uses a Web portal so that the data collected can be better managed, with the help of the Defence Science and Technology Agency, said Capt Chia, 28.

The project was one of the nine winners of the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) Dare To Do Award announced by Mindef yesterday.

The award recognises efforts that have identified new ways to do things better, take measured risks and show perseverance.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen officiated at the Innovation Symposium at Mindef's headquarters in Bukit Gombak yesterday, during which a small-scale awards ceremony was held.

A total of 65 awards will be presented to individuals, groups and units from Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), in recognition of their innovations and work improvement efforts. These led to savings of over $165 million for the last financial year.

In his speech, Dr Ng said he was glad that there were recipients for the innovation awards despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It reflects a good resilience among our own people that has been cultivated within Mindef and SAF - an ethos that places national defence as a priority, whatever the circumstances, that there's this drive for innovation and excellence, and to find better ways of doing things to improve outcomes."

Another project that won the Dare To Do Award was a smart padlock by the 5 Air Engineering and Logistics Group from the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Instead of using conventional locks and keys, where one key opens one lock, the team developed an electronic lock solution where a programmable key can be used to access multiple locations, such as offices or aircraft hangars, where servicemen are required to work at Tengah Air Base.

DRIVE FOR EXCELLENCE It reflects a good resilience among our own people that has been cultivated within Mindef and SAF - an ethos that places national defence as a priority, whatever the circumstances, that there's this drive for innovation and excellence, and to find better ways of doing things to improve outcomes. DEFENCE MINISTER NG ENG HEN

This saves time that is usually spent hunting for the right key if another user across the airbase is holding it, said Military Expert 5 Desmond Loh, 51, an air force engineer who headed the project.

The solution is also more secure as each key's use can be tracked, and access revoked when needed, he said.

When the team came up with this idea in 2019, it knew that among the challenges was how airbase security was "strict and non-negotiable".

"However, when faced with these processes that seem inefficient, our team decided to convince the authorities that there's indeed a better solution that, at the same time, doesn't compromise security," ME5 Loh said.