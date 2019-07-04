Digging into S'pore's colourful past

Porcelain pillows elaborately sculpted to depict Chinese opera scenes were such rare status symbols in 13th century China that they were owned only by a small number of elites there.

Archaeologist John Miksic was therefore surprised when fragments of one were found on Fort Canning Hill, as no other examples are known to have been exported.

Speaking at a lecture last Friday, where he demonstrated what 14th century Singapore was like through archaeological discoveries, he said: "It shows how influential Singapura's elite must have been since the pillow was found here."

The fragments include two small busts of what appears to be a robed monk, and a man possibly of Persian or Arab origin with a turban.

Professor Miksic noted that such porcelain pillows portray scenes from Yuan dramas, and that at least one scholar has said that the Fort Canning pillow could be depicting an opera about a palace on the moon.

The lecture, held at Fort Canning Centre, is part of a six-part Singapore History Series called Seven Centuries In Six Episodes.

Prof Miksic's introductory presentation was aimed at arousing curiosity about Singapore's history by providing an overview of the island's connections with the region and beyond.



At the talk attended by about 50 people, Prof Miksic also spoke about pieces of a porcelain compass which were dug up in Fort Canning from 1987 to 1999. One possible explanation for the presence of the bowl on the hill was for geomancy.

He noted that through regular archaeological excavations and other research work, Singapore is now the "best-known pre-colonial port in South-east Asia", and that it had a sophisticated, multicultural society and complex economy before 1350.

In the 14th century, the port-settlement was located in the area comprising the north bank of the Singapore River and present-day Fort Canning Hill.

Prof Miksic highlighted the possibility of a somewhat diverse mix of ethnic groups in Singapore. Apart from the Malay Annals mentioning that people from all over the world came to Singapore after it was founded, artefacts from Java, Sumatra, Riau, Myanmar, Thailand, the Malay Peninsula, Vietnam, China, India and Sri Lanka have also been unearthed in Singapore.

It does not mean that there were people from all these places, but there were probably people from many ethnic groups here in the 14th century, he said.

He further put forth the theory that Peranakan culture could have started in Singapore in the 1300s. He highlighted the large quantities of small, broken beads on Fort Canning Hill and said it is possible that these beads had been sewn onto textiles and fabrics in the style of Peranakan beaded slippers. "The possibility exists that a new culture which consisted of a fusion of Chinese and Malay formed in 14th century Singapore."

Over half a million artefacts have been recovered from archaeological digs in Singapore to date.

Prof Miksic noted there is a possibility of learning more about 14th century Singapore by, for example, studying the patches of ground around East Coast which have escaped redevelopment. "However, it is not necessary to dig them all up now because there will be better techniques in the future which could help us glean even greater insights about Singapore's past."

Volunteer guide Chia Bee Lian, 63, said she will be attending the entire series of talks to continue to learn about the country's past.

