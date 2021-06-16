Dickson Yeo sought public sector jobs that would give him access to info

Dickson Yeo had approached various people in Singapore, relying heavily on social networking platforms to reach out to them and gather information at the behest of a foreign country, said the Internal Security Department (ISD).

He had also attempted to find jobs in a range of positions in the Government, thinking that he could access information of interest to his foreign handlers.

ISD investigations showed no classified government information pertaining to Singapore had been compromised as a result of Yeo's activities, a spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday, shortly after it announced Yeo's detention under the Internal Security Act.

He was deported to Singapore from the United States last year upon completion of a 14-month jail term for spying for China in the US.

Yesterday, the ISD said Yeo was tasked by his handlers to gather information on a wide range of subjects, primarily global and regional geopolitical issues and developments. "He had relied heavily and successfully on social networking platforms to reach out to individuals with the relevant expertise, knowledge and access. He had pitched taskings to his resource persons as 'research topics' for his various foreign clients," it added.

The ISD said it was unable to provide further details on the professions of these individuals or the number of persons involved.

Yeo had also tried to gain employment in a range of positions in the public sector - positions and agencies he believed would allow him access to information of interest to his foreign handlers, ISD added. It said it could not provide specific details of these jobs, citing operational and security reasons.

People looking to join the public sector in positions that require access to classified information have to undergo security clearance. Several factors are taken into consideration in this process, including the nature of the work and the sensitivity of the information dealt with.

"Security checks will vary for different positions which have different levels of access to confidential information," the ISD added.

Yeo was first contacted by Chinese agents in Beijing in 2015, while he was studying for a doctorate at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) at the National University of Singapore.

When news of Yeo's activities broke after he pleaded guilty in a US court last July, the school terminated his PhD candidature.

At the time, retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan revealed that one of Yeo's former professors at the school was Huang Jing until 2017, when the academic was expelled from Singapore "for being a Chinese agent of influence".

Yesterday, an LKYSPP spokesman said the past incidents involving its former staff member and former student show how different sectors, including education, can be potential targets for foreign subversion. The best safeguard against illegal foreign subversion is a community that is aware and vigilant, she said.

The school said it will not tolerate any acts or activities of foreign interference that threaten Singapore's national security or interests, and that staff and students are expected to conduct themselves fully in accordance with the laws of Singapore at all times.

The school said it has also strengthened its procedures: "We maintain an enhanced oversight on academic collaborations and partnerships, both local and overseas, and will also continue to keep a heightened awareness among all our staff and students on the risks of foreign interference."

Professor Joseph Liow, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences and Tan Kah Kee chair in comparative and international politics at Nanyang Technological University, said of Yeo's activities: "Academics and researchers should be aware that these sorts of things happen in real life, and are not merely the stuff of spy novels or Hollywood movies."

Foreign powers spy all the time, and spying is conducted in many ways, which have evolved with technology, he said. One could say that by virtue of being a very open country, Singapore is vulnerable to such activities, added Prof Liow.

"I wouldn't say that we have to be exceedingly worried about this, but we certainly need to be aware... and also be alert to requests that appear unusual," he said. "It's not happening on a daily basis, and our security agencies spend a lot of time making sure such activities don't take place. But... we need to exercise some common sense and be vigilant."