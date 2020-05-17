DFS slashes prices to clear stock before exit

Luxury travel retailer DFS has started to clear its stock before leaving Changi Airport next month. And the response to the slashed prices on the dedicated website has been overwhelming.

When The Sunday Times visited ishopchangiwines.com yesterday evening, most spirits, wines and beers were already sold out.

Mr Edmund Wee had the same experience. The 53-year-old senior financial consultant has been unable to purchase beer from the website since Thursday.

"I am currently waiting for any flash sales on whisky or brandy."

A DFS spokesman said yesterday that response to offers on the website has been overwhelming and apologised to customers who had been unable to make any purchases due to the high demand.

She said that DFS has since worked with Changi Airport Group to upgrade the website infrastructure and introduced dedicated customer service channels for inquiries. She added that more wines and spirits will be available online periodically, while stocks last.

DFS, Changi's biggest and longest tenant, will be making its exit from the airport's wines and spirits concession on June 8, after 35 years.

And until the end of this month, customers will be able to enjoy prices reduced by up to 70 per cent for over 200 exclusive offerings of wines and spirits via ishopchangi wines.com.

Retailers at the airport have been hit hard in the last few months due to Covid-19, as flights decreased due to travel restrictions and passenger numbers dried up.

Changi Airport announced last Tuesday that it would suspend operations at Terminal 4 from May 16, following a suspension of services at Terminal 2 on May 1. Terminal 4's suspension includes the closure of all stores and restaurants.

The airport currently sees about 80 flights a week, down from 7,400 flights per week before the Covid-19 pandemic, and only around 100 passengers arriving and 700 departing every day. To combat the drop in shopper traffic, retailers, including DFS, have turned to e-commerce platforms and online promotions to attract customers.

In a press statement on Thursday, DFS announced that its e-commerce platform will offer flash deals daily at 9pm, on a first-come, first-serve basis, while stocks last.

Until the end of this month, Carlsberg, Suntory and Tiger beers can be purchased by the carton, as well as Somersby cider and craft beers.

Till Friday, complimentary delivery will be available to customers who spend a minimum of $150 instead of the usual $250.

DFS Group's managing director of Asia South Aymeric Lacroix said: "We thank Changi Airport Group for their ongoing support and partnership. We will continue to serve our customers with the same passion for excellence that has distinguished us at Changi Airport until our official exit in June 2020."

South Korean operator Lotte Duty Free is set to take over the 18 liquor and tobacco concession stores at Changi Airport when DFS exits. The contract awarded to Lotte is for six years starting June 9.