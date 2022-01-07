Details of OG customers leaked in data breach

There has been a leak of the personal data of OG's customers - including their names, mobile numbers and dates of birth - said the retailer yesterday.

In a statement to OG members, the department store chain said it was alerted on Tuesday to the data breach, which affected OG members who are in either the basic or gold tiers.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, OG said it has asked its service provider to take immediate action to manage and remedy the breach, and ensure that the database is secure.

A spokesman for the retailer said: "The management of OG is working closely with cyber-security consultants and the authorities to strengthen our safeguards, systems and process. Our priority is to make sure customer data is safe."

In the statement to its members, OG said its preliminary investigations indicated that the database, which was stored and managed by an external membership portal service provider, had been compromised.

"We are informing you (OG members) now so that you can take appropriate steps expeditiously to protect your online credentials," the retailer said.

The spokesman and the statement did not say how many members were affected.

Data that may have potentially been compromised include the names of OG members, their mailing addresses, e-mail addresses, mobile numbers, gender, dates of birth, as well as encrypted NRIC data and passwords.

The retailer added that no financial information, such as credit card numbers, had been leaked.

In its statement, OG said that it has reported the matter to the police and other authorities, including the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

The retailer said that those affected by the data breach should be wary of phishing or impersonation attempts.

It urged members who have reused their OG membership password across different websites or platforms to change their passwords immediately to avoid any possible compromise of their other accounts.

Those affected by the incident can also enable additional security measures, such as multi-factor authentication if supported, said the retailer.

Those with questions or concerns can contact OG at pdp@og.com.sg

ST has contacted CSA and PDPC for comment.