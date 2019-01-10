Singapore Works: Designing both a city and a country

Across Singapore, high-rise public flats tower over the urban landscape.

More than 80 per cent of Singaporeans live in Housing Board units, making the humble HDB flat one of the Republic's most prominent success stories.

But every new development - from housing to transport infrastructure and amenities - happens only through careful planning.

Founded in 1974, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) leads the charge in shaping the big picture.

It creates sustainable long-term plans that direct the physical development of Singapore, working with the HDB and other government agencies.

"Singapore is both a city and a country, which means that we have to plan for both the needs of a city and a country," said Mr Wang Wei, 37, URA's director of physical planning for north-east Singapore.

What goes on behind the urban design of towns? The last episode of Singapore Works - a video series about the people and processes that enable Singapore to function seamlessly - zooms in on Punggol and the upcoming Tengah town.