Design firm set to feel brunt of pandemic early next year

In the past few months, home-grown design studio Asylum has seen its new projects being cancelled or reassigned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm, which is behind niche assignments such as the Johnny Walker House in Shanghai and The Warehouse Hotel in Singapore, is likely to feel the full impact of the Covid-19 crisis early next year, said its founder Chris Lee. About 80 per cent of its projects are outside of Singapore.

The company, for instance, had a few requests for hotel designs in China that came to nothing.

"They waited for us for our recce trip and a kick-off meeting, but it never happened in the end because we can't travel," the 50-year-old said.

The firm, which has 18 staff, has not resorted to measures such as pay cuts just yet, but is keeping a close watch on the situation.

"If all the overseas projects were to dry up, we would need to downsize and maintain a skeleton crew. Of course, I am hoping that it doesn't happen," said Mr Lee, adding that most of its existing hospitality projects are long-term ones, allowing the firm to continue working on them.

For now, Asylum is working on more projects in Singapore to ride out these uncertain times.

"We have taken on new projects that we normally would not do, such as condominium show suites," said Mr Lee.

"It is a blessing that we are multi-disciplinary, so we are able to take on different portfolios during this period."

Mr Lee, who is married with a seven-year-old son, has also had to get used to not getting on a flight at least three times a month to travel for work. "It was difficult initially, but I must say that it has given me unexpected joy. I have more time to spend with my family and friends."

He added: "It is important that we remain highly adaptable and that we are able to react to changing circumstances."