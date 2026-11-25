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The future pedestrian mall in Katong could include landscaping, seating and recreational spaces for community use and interactions.

SINGAPORE – Creative ideas are wanted for the upcoming Katong pedestrian mall, to be located between i12 Katong and Katong V, with the aim of making the stretch more green and pedestrian-friendly.

To that end, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will be launching a design competition for architects and designers to submit proposals that improve walking and cycling connections, provide greenery and public amenities, create community spaces , as well as celebrate Katong’s heritage and character.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Nov 25 said that the competition aims to bring together fresh ideas from Singapore’s design community and the aspirations of residents.

Speaking at the Urban Planning and Design Roundtable: Liu Thai Ker Distinguished Speaker Series, he said this approach is in line with the late architect’s belief that good urban planning strengthens not just the physical environment, but the social fabric of neighbourhoods.

The Liu Thai Ker Distinguished Speaker Series was announced at the World Cities Summit in June to honour Liu’s contribution to Singapore’s planning and development.

Organised by URA and Housing Development Board (HDB), the series brings together planners, architects, urban practitioners and thought leaders to exchange ideas and explore how cities can be improved for future generations.

Known as Singapore’s first master planner and the father of urban planning, Liu died at the age of 87 on Jan 18.

He spent 24 years at HDB and URA, playing a critical role in shaping the physical development of Singapore during its formative years.

In his speech, Chee emphasised two principles of Liu’s work that remain relevant: first, the need to plan for the longer term, and second, to plan comprehensively, keeping people at the heart of decisions.

Amid challenges such as climate change and an ageing population, Singapore must look at its different needs comprehensively and make the best use of its limited land and resources, said Chee.

He highlighted the Long Island land reclamation project, which was unveiled in 1991, as an example of these principles in action.

Chee said the project addresses multiple objectives in the long term: protecting against rising sea levels, strengthening water resilience through a new reservoir and creating additional land to meet future development needs.

Preparatory works off East Coast Park will begin in January 2027 and will be carried out over the next few years to support the implementation of the project, according to URA and HDB.

Besides launching the design competition for the Katong pedestrian mall, Chee announced that nominations are open for the 2028 Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize.

The Prize recognises cities that have brought about meaningful and lasting improvements for their residents. It is also a platform for cities to learn from each other’s experiences.

Chee invited urban experts and practitioners to nominate deserving cities before the deadline of Mar 31, 2027.