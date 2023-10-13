Deregistered cars spotted in HDB multi-storey carpark could be bid to evade fines

SINGAPORE - Cars that have been deregistered have been found parked in a multi-storey carpark in Tiong Bahru in a likely bid to illegally evade parking fines.

An anonymous user who put up a post on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sept 9 said the cars were moved by tow trucks into the multi-storey carpark at Block 120B, Kim Tian Place, and parked on the upper floors.

The post also included photos of numerous cars in the carpark, accompanied by a screenshot of registration records available on the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website.

The screenshot was meant to indicate that the registration record for a car photographed at the carpark was not available – meaning the car was deregistered.

A Housing Development Board investigation is under way. When contacted, HDB declined to provide details.