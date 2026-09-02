Denise Phua on motherhood, advocacy and support for people with autism

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In this episode of In Your Opinion, Denise Phua talks autism, embracing inclusivity and MP duties.

Synopsis: Conversations and interviews that give you something to think about. Each Wednesday, In Your Opinion speaks to thinkers, leaders, and the people shaping our lives and the issues of the day.

The Straits Times Deputy Opinion Editor Mubin Saadat sits with Member of Parliament and President of Autism Resource Centre Denise Phua to discuss her personal journey raising a son with autism and the lessons it has taught her about inclusion.

The podcast explores the “post-18 cliff” faced by many adults with autism and their families, and what needs to change in learning, employment and living arrangements.

Denise also discusses the anxieties caregivers face about their children’s futures, especially when parents are no longer around. The conversation examines whether Singapore’s disability policies are keeping pace with the needs of people across their entire lives – and what a truly inclusive society should look like.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:55 Motherhood and personal advocacy journey

5:55 Evolving support systems and challenges

15:55 Bridging gaps in learning, working and living

22:55 Creating inclusive employment opportunities

29:35 What would you say to employers to embrace inclusivity?

37:25 Will AI take over jobs meant for people with special needs?

40:35 Personalised support and living models

47:10 On straddling between advocacy and her role as MP

51:05 Grappling with life without parents for people with autism

Read more:

Going beyond tackling misconceptions about autism: https://str.sg/xaFs

When you’re told you’re ‘not autistic enough’: https://str.sg/sXC4

Walk a mile in my shoes as mother of two children with autism: https://str.sg/EpUu

Autism lasts a lifetime. Can support stay the course?: https://str.sg/LR3om

Autism in the workplace is about more than job placement: https://str.sg/apLC

We are more aware of autism, but how well do we understand it?: https://str.sg/ejLE

Schools have integrated children with autism. Have they included them?: https://str.sg/qgmz

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

Follow Mubin Saadat on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/brVx

Host: Mubin Saadat (mubin@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Executive producers: Danson Cheong and Lynda Hong

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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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