Dengue cases declining after early spike ahead of peak season

About 11,300 mosquito breeding habitats have been detected here in the first half of 2022, though dengue cases have been declining following an early spike ahead of the yearly peak dengue season.

The weekly number of reported dengue cases has fallen from a high of 1,568 in May to under 600 in September, while the number of dengue clusters has dropped by about 62 per cent from a high of 422 clusters in June, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday.

As at Tuesday, there were 144 active dengue clusters, according to the agency's website.

Singapore experienced early signs of a dengue outbreak in February, with weekly cases rising above 200, ahead of the June-to-October peak season.

The early spike was due to several factors, including the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population, circulation of the previously uncommon Dengue 3 virus serotype, as well as warm, rainy and humid weather.

"Despite the unusual early rise in dengue cases this year, the collective efforts of stakeholders and the community have allowed us to manage the outbreak without reaching the peak dengue case numbers seen in the huge 2020 outbreak," NEA said.

As at Sept 24, 27,761 dengue cases had been reported. In 2020, dengue cases soared to a record high of 35,315.

"NEA urges all stakeholders to sustain dengue prevention measures, to bring down dengue case numbers further," the agency added.

Of the 11,300 mosquito breeding habitats detected in the first half of 2022, households accounted for 63 per cent of all dengue cluster areas, followed by public areas at 25 per cent. Only 4 per cent of clusters were detected in construction sites, and 8 per cent were detected on premises such as schools, dormitories and factories.

These figures were released in NEA's Integrated Sustainability Report for Financial Year 2021, which provides an account of its corporate, financial and sustainability performance.

NEA added that about 409,000 dengue inspections were conducted in the first half of 2022, which included 2,800 inspections at construction sites.

Fines were issued to 1,300 households for mosquito breeding, and 6,565 legal notices were given to home owners and occupiers.

NEA also issued 70 stop-work orders to construction sites and charged 28 contractors in court.

Studies have shown that the Singapore population's immunity to dengue is low. However, the probability of one getting a first infection each year is now at less than 1 per cent, compared with about 5 per cent in the 1970s and 10 per cent in the 1960s.

NEA said Singapore was the first country to trial and implement Wolbachia technology in high-rise, high-density tropical environments.

The project involves releasing male mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria to control the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. When male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes mate with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that do not carry the bacteria, the resulting eggs do not hatch.

Field releases of these mosquitoes began in October 2016, said NEA. Since July, Project Wolbachia has been expanded to eight additional sites, including in Sengkang, Punggol, Hougang and Woodlands.