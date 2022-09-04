Delivery rider dies after traffic accident; lorry driver arrested for drink driving

A man understood to be a delivery rider died after an accident with a lorry in Buangkok Green, in Hougang, last Thursday.

In response to queries from The Sunday Times, the police said the 54-year-old lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist is a food delivery rider, according to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Buangkok Green towards Sengkang East Road at about 8pm. According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the accident happened near 10 Buangkok View.

The delivery rider was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A man who saw the aftermath of the accident told Lianhe Zaobao that motorists were blocked from using two out of three lanes in Buangkok Green.

In April, another food delivery rider, Mr Jason Tan, died after an accident in Gambas Avenue in Sembawang. The 24-year-old, whose wife was pregnant, had been out fulfilling orders.

In June, a 54-year-old food delivery rider died in a traffic accident while riding an electric bicycle near Waterway Point shopping mall in Punggol.