Delivery of your paper

Newspaper subscribers will still get their daily paper delivered to their homes amid the new Covid-19 safety measures, as newspapers are considered an essential service.

However, the pandemic situation has caused a shortage of workers, leading to late deliveries in some areas.

In the coming days, delivery vendors will be reaching out to selected subscribers to unlatch the flaps of their letterboxes, so that newspapers can be delivered to the mailbox, if necessary.

Newspapers and other packages have been deemed safe to send and receive. The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, said the World Health Organisation. It added that "the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low".

Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times and other newspapers in Singapore, has stepped up precautionary measures, including distributing masks to all its newspaper vendors and ensuring that newspaper production facilities are cleaned daily.