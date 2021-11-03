Definition of national monuments to be expanded

The definition of national monuments here will be broadened under changes to the law passed in Parliament yesterday, paving the way for sites like the Padang to be gazetted.

Other changes to the Preservation of Monuments Act will vest the National Heritage Board (NHB) with expanded enforcement powers, a move that Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said will help deter potentially errant parties who may damage national monuments.

The expanded enforcement powers will also apply to proposed monuments, he said, a standard that is applied in other jurisdictions such as Hong Kong.

MPs raised concerns about the new provisions that will allow NHB's director of national monuments and monument inspectors to forcibly enter monuments without a warrant.

Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) said that while he agreed with the thrust of the Bill to increase protection for the monuments, these powers should not permit damage to them.

"I believe the law needs to be more balanced and should not encroach on the rights of monument owners and occupiers, especially at the risk of damaging the actual monuments, unless absolutely necessary."

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) said inspectors should apply for a warrant before entering the premises if there is no urgent need for enforcement and monuments are not in immediate danger.

This will ensure that proper process is followed and reduce the likelihood of allegations of improper conduct being made against the enforcers, he said.

In response, Mr Tong said NHB would exercise the powers judiciously. The main consideration is to ensure that the value and distinctive nature of the monuments are well preserved and protected, he added.

Forcibly entering without a warrant is allowed only under specific circumstances, he said, when there are reasonable grounds to suspect an offence has been committed on the site, and provided officers were denied entry.

The four provisions are: failing to comply with a preservation notice; works being done on the monument without permission, non-compliance with an enforcement notice; and the defacement, damage or interference with a monument or a proposed one.

"Any damage to the heritage site will be an absolute last resort," Mr Tong said.

Mr Perera also urged the Government to engage the public and heritage groups more deeply in the process of gazetting a national monument.

Responding, Mr Tong said NHB conducts public engagements regularly. "We've chosen not to have a formal process hard coded into legislation. But that does not mean that NHB does not engage," he added.

He noted that the board conducts regular engagements with heritage societies, docent leaders, monument owners and occupiers, and NHB grant recipients. Under the new laws, proposed monuments will be announced on NHB's website after a notice of intention to gazette it has been issued. The public can then give feedback on the proposal.

Mr Perera had also called for the National Monuments Fund to be expanded to cover more restoration and maintenance works.

Mr Tong replied: "We'll take steps to see how we can explore that better and, in the appropriate cases, support monument owners or occupiers to better maintain the historic features."