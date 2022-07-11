Defer all non-essential travel to Sri Lanka: MFA

Singaporeans have been advised to defer all non-essential travel to Sri Lanka, following protests there that led to the president's official residence being stormed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday that Singaporeans who are in Sri Lanka should exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety.

"They should avoid public places where there are protests and large gatherings of people.

"They should also monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities," it said.

Singaporeans who are travelling to or in Sri Lanka are strongly advised to buy comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage, it added.

The ministry advised those travelling to Sri Lanka to e-register with it if they have not done so.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Colombo on +94-11-5577300, +94-11-2304444 or +94-11-5577111, or the 24-hour MFA duty office on +65-6379-8800/8855.