Defence diplomacy key to ending conflict: Ng Eng Hen

State and defence diplomacy is the key to preventing or ending conflict, adding to the protection of the nation in an age of rising regional and global tensions, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday.

In his speech at the Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College graduation ceremony, Dr Ng noted that even though Singapore is in a much better place now than two years ago, the world at large is still grappling with the impact of epochal events such as the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine.

"The threats and risks of tactical nuclear weapons being deployed are no longer idle or theoretical," said Dr Ng. He noted there has not been any large-scale physical conflicts simultaneously in Europe and Asia for about 70 years, since World War II, and emphasised the importance of preventing such conflicts from recurring.

"If that occurs, we must expect a disruptive change in the world order, even an ominous future... We ask what alternative futures is war being waged for, and at what price compared to the current global order, imperfect as it is."

Dr Ng noted that to maintain peace within the region, the leaders of the United States and China had critical roles to play.

"Against the backdrop of external forces, the US faces a mid-term election in November, and for China, their 20th Party Congress is in progress. All of us have a vested interest and watch anxiously for both the US and China to make progress in their diplomatic initiatives following these pivotal events," he said.

But the scarcity of high-level engagements between the US and China is a glaring and dangerous omission, cautioned Dr Ng.

"Even in the Cold War, engagements between the US Department of Defence and their Soviet counterparts were manifold compared to those with the People's Liberation Army today," he said. "Better the chance for peace (with) the potential aggressor you have met face to face regularly, than one from reports and impressions from others."

To navigate an evolving geopolitical landscape, Singapore has played its part in increasing mutual understanding and trust by hosting events such as the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, where world leaders come together to discuss security and defence issues, said Dr Ng. In closing, Dr Ng said a strong and relevant Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is important as a deterrent to conflict. Earlier in 2022, the SAF announced it was setting up the Digital and Intelligence Service as a fourth arm, to detect, mitigate and repel potential aggressors in the digital domain.

"For Singapore, whether past, present or future, NS remains a bedrock for a strong defence and the SAF," said Dr Ng.