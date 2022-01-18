Decking the HDB lift lobby with Chinese New Year cheer

Mr Mark Tham (in red), 73, has decorated the lift lobby outside his Housing Board unit in Dover Crescent every Chinese New Year since he moved into the block in 2010.

The school canteen stall owner started with simple decorations, but these slowly grew in scale over the years with the help of his neighbours.

Each year, he tries to use recycled materials and has spent $200 at most.

About eight families in the neighbourhood, including audio-visual technician Anthony Yip (in white), 75, and Mr Kenneth Tan (in orange), 59, who works as a client partner, chip in whenever he needs help.

Mr Tham said he loves dressing up the lift lobby, adding that decorations are important for neighbourhood bonding.

This year's tiger-themed decorations took one year to plan, he said.