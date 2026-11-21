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Elastic bands inside the bags keep cans or bottles upright to prevent spills.

SINGAPORE – A prototype for a waterproof bag that holds up to six drink cans or bottles to encourage recycling under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) was unveiled on Nov 21.

Made from upcycled sporting materials such as camping tents and groundsheets, the Return Right Carrier was developed by sporting goods retailer Decathlon and local social enterprise Commenhers.

It was showcased at Clean and Green Singapore Day at Kampung Admiralty in Woodlands.

Joris Eyral, circular economy transition leader at Decathlon Singapore, said the bag could go on sale in its outlets in 2027. He said the elastic bands inside keep cans or bottles upright to prevent spills.

Fifty bags were produced and are being trialled by the Decathlon and Commenhers teams.

Commenhers co-founder Nuryanee Anisah Mohamed Noor hopes to explore upcycling other materials such as kayaks and air mattresses for the next prototype.

She said: “Our main objective is to make it simple, something the community will remember to bring and put their cans inside and deposit them in the BCRS machine.”

Since its roll-out in April, the BCRS has faced several teething issues, such as faulty machines and misuse.

In November, a video of a man returning ineligible containers by scanning a single eligible can prompted the National Environment Agency to warn against misuse of the machines.

The Clean and Green Singapore Day event, which aims to raise awareness about sustainability and climate resilience, features booths showcasing how schools and organisations are incorporating sustainability.

Six native trees were planted near Woodlands Galaxy Community Club, as part of the National Parks Board’s OneMillionTrees movement, by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, the guest of honour.

Also present were Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan; Permanent Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Melvyn Ong; and Mayor of North West District Alex Yam.

(From left) Mayor of North West District Alex Yam, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary planting trees at the Clean and Green Singapore Day event on Nov 21. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

In his speech, Ong pointed to the global goal to prevent the world from warming beyond 1.5 deg C.

“All indications show that we are not going to achieve that. In Singapore, we can already feel that it is getting warmer, and the sea level around us is also rising,” he said.

One of Singapore’s responses to this is the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which was launched in 2021 to develop more sustainably, and good progress has been made, Ong said.

For instance, all public buses will be converted to cleaner energy models. More than 90% of new car registrations are either electric or hybrid vehicles, and by 2040, almost all vehicles will be low-emission.

The healthcare sector is also driving decarbonisation and recycling across its healthcare delivery system.

In 2025, public healthcare institutions used 7.9% less energy per square metre and 22.5% less water per person, compared with the average baseline five to seven years prior, he said. Waste disposed of per person also fell by 29.4% over three years.

Ong said: “Singapore is a small country. Whatever we do for sustainability will not likely move the needle on global climate change.

“But if we implement our Green Plan well, and other countries look at our policies as a reference point... I hope this is where we make a difference to the world.”

The exhibition also featured booths from organisations such as Mandai Wildlife Group, which repurposed fire hoses from the Singapore Civil Defence Force into hammocks, toys and puzzle feeders for its animals.

The exhibition runs from 9am to 7pm on Nov 21 and 22.