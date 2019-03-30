Debt hurts poor's ability to think clearly: Study

While some may assume that poverty is the result of laziness, a lack of self-control or irresponsibility, a new study has found that chronic debt actually hurts the poor person's ability to think clearly and make good decisions.

Single mother Fatimah Asmandi knows this well. She borrowed $3,000 from a friend to help her former husband - who is now in jail for drug offences - to pay the lawyer's fees. Although the mother of four children, aged seven to 16, was struggling financially herself, she did not consider the interest that her friend demanded for the loan.