Debt hurts poor's ability to think clearly: Study

Published
49 min ago

New research shows how psychological burden traps them in poverty, points to benefits of extending aid at earlier stage

Senior Social Affairs Correspondent
theresat@sph.com.sg

While some may assume that poverty is the result of laziness, a lack of self-control or irresponsibility, a new study has found that chronic debt actually hurts the poor person's ability to think clearly and make good decisions.

Single mother Fatimah Asmandi knows this well. She borrowed $3,000 from a friend to help her former husband - who is now in jail for drug offences - to pay the lawyer's fees. Although the mother of four children, aged seven to 16, was struggling financially herself, she did not consider the interest that her friend demanded for the loan.

Please or to continue reading the full article. Learn more about ST PREMIUM.

Enjoy unlimited access to ST's best work

  • Exclusive stories and features on multiple devices
  • In-depth analyses and opinion pieces
  • ePaper and award-winning multimedia content
Subscribe Now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2019, with the headline 'Debt hurts poor's ability to think clearly: Study'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content