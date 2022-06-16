Debt collectors welcome licensing rule, but say finding workers may be tougher with need for police approval

SINGAPORE - Proposed laws to regulate debt collection activities could help reduce the stigma of collectors being associated with loan sharks and improve standards of the industry, said debt collection agencies.

Five firms told The Straits Times on Thursday (June 16) that they welcome the proposed rule of needing a police licence to operate as it would give the public more confidence in the way they work.

However, some raised concerns about having to seek police approval on staff hires as it could make recruiting workers more challenging.

A licensing and approval regime for debt collection firms and their workers was among new proposed rules released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

Mr Israel Shankar Ganesh, deputy chief executive and head of legal at JMS Rogers Global, said the regime will help to reduce the impression that all debt collectors behave like loan sharks in recovering funds.

"There are black sheep in the industry that use improper means to recover funds, like hurling profanities or using violence, but not all of us are like that," he said.

"Having the police licence will show that we are a legitimate business that does things lawfully."

Mr Ganesh said JMS Rogers contacts debtors first by calling or e-mailing them. If there is no reply, collectors will then visit the debtor at his home. Repeat visits are sometimes necessary if debtors are uncooperative.

Ms Lyn Ling, founder of Fast Debt Recovery, said her staff present evidence, such as contracts, to persuade debtors to pay up.

"When a debtor and creditor have conflicting narratives, we try to arrange for them to meet and sort it out," she added.

There are currently no regulations that deal specifically with what debt collectors can or cannot do.

But errant collectors - such as those who inflict injury on debtors or vandalise public property - can be prosecuted by law.

In one case, a man who wore a Chinese funeral outfit to harass debtors for repayment was jailed for five weeks in January 2020.