Debate highlights

Quality carbon credit projects

Carbon credit projects, and greening the transport and building sectors were among topics MPs surfaced during the debate on Singapore's climate strategies and the SG Green Plan yesterday. Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) said carbon markets are plagued by low liquidity, scarce financing, inadequate risk management services and limited data availability and he called for an inter-agency effort to create a vibrant marketplace. Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) said poor quality credits diminish accountability and reduce the emissions captured, and could impact the Singapore brand. Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said the Government will work with the private sector and other countries to develop carbon credit projects that have high environmental integrity and quality.

Ramping up green transition

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean announced plans to consult industry and citizen groups on Singapore's climate targets, such as the specific year the nation plans to reach net-zero emissions by. Consultation is key as raising climate ambition will bring about many benefits but also entail costs and trade-offs, he said. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu also gave an update on efforts to empower, invest in and partner companies and people to move towards a low-carbon future.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran announced measures to further reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector, while Education Minister Chan Chun Sing gave an update on efforts by institutes of higher learning to drive skills training, research and innovation in sustainability, including to prepare students and workers for jobs in the green economy.

Addressing HDB ethnic quota limits

The issue of some flat owners who face difficulties in selling their units due to ethnic quota limits was a key issue during the debate on the Ministry of National Development's budget. Mr Chong Kee Hiong (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) and Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) called for grants to be given to households affected by HDB's Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) to help them sell their units, while Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) suggested expanding the limits over a larger geographical area.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee replied that both options were studied and it was decided they were not viable. Instead, the HDB will buy back units from owners affected by the EIP on a case-by-case basis, subject to eligibility conditions.

Cheryl Tan and Michelle Ng