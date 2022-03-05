Debate Highlights

Capabilities for future economy

Helping local enterprises and workers develop capabilities for the future was among MPs' concerns during the debate on the Trade and Industry Ministry's budget. Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) asked how the Government would support firms, especially local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in developing their digital capabilities and how Singapore could drive innovation among its enterprises.

Mr Shawn Huang (Jurong GRC) noted the global competition for talent, and asked how Singapore would ensure firms continue to have access to talent to support their operations and growth.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong spoke on the Singapore Economy 2030 vision, to steer industries, enterprises and workers towards long-term, sustainable growth.

Protection against online harms

Online scams, fake websites, misinformation as well as threats to cyber and data security were among the issues raised by MPs yesterday.

Noting the potential loss of hard-earned money or loss of trust in official sources of information, Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) asked about measures to protect people from online harm.

There were also questions raised on Singapore's push towards digitalisation. Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) asked for progress updates on the Smart Nation strategy to build a digital economy, government and society.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo announced that online platforms will be legally required to take prompt action when users report harmful content, and implement systems such as content filters to protect children.

Local core, diverse foreign workforce

Improving the lot of local workers was a key focus of MPs debating the Manpower Ministry's budget. Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) highlighted Singapore's workforce as a key pillar for its success, without which firms would not invest or create jobs. As Singapore upskills locals to reduce skills gaps, Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) stressed the need to be very selective with foreign workers.

Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) sought updates on the Fair Consideration Framework, which obliges bosses to consider Singaporeans fairly for jobs. Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced a new framework to assess foreign professionals, aimed at strengthening the Singaporean core while complementing it with a diverse, high-quality foreign workforce.