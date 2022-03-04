Debate highlights

Russian invasion of Ukraine a concern

The ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia remained a key concern for MPs during the debate on the Foreign Ministry's budget.

Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) asked if Singapore sees itself playing a bigger role, while Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) underlined the need to continue to insist on principles like respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the rule of law. Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua said the Government could help Singaporeans internalise relevant lessons.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the war is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of small states confronted by a larger, more powerful opponent. Singapore must take a stand on actions that violate the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of another country, he said.

Help for ex-offenders - the overcomers

Supporting former offenders as they rejoin the community after serving their sentences was on the minds of some MPs during the debate on the Home Affairs Ministry's budget.

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) suggested that former offenders be called overcomers, by virtue of the fact that they have managed to overcome the difficulties of their past. He also held up efforts to help them find work.

A "Yellow Ribbon inclusive hiring mark" could allow Singaporeans to support businesses with inclusive hiring practices that employ them, suggested Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC).

Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah touched on the falling rate of recidivism globally, and asked if there was scope for Singapore to go further upstream to further reduce the recidivism rate here.

More recognition for NSmen

Better recognition for national servicemen, maximising their contributions and improving training safety were raised by MPs during the debate on the Defence Ministry's budget. Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) recounted having to pick up technical knowledge as an ordnance officer although he was an arts student in junior college, and asked if operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) could be better deployed. Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC) asked how employers can be urged to better support NSmen, while Dr Wan Rizal (Jalan Besar GRC) sought an update on a panel's findings on safety in the Singapore Armed Forces. Senior Ministers of State Heng Chee How and Zaqy Mohamad gave updates on benefits for NSmen and efforts to better engage Singaporeans on defence issues.

Hariz Baharudin and Lim Min Zhang