Debate highlights

Digital inclusion

Concerns about those who might be left behind in Singapore's Smart Nation journey weighed on the minds of several MPs. Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) said digital inclusion is also about equipping people with the skills and confidence to use technology. "We must design digital services and content with the requirements of seniors and persons with disabilities at the centre," she said.

Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) agreed, noting that various government apps and websites sometimes offer overlapping services, causing confusion. Agencies should work together to streamline their services, she said. Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) was concerned about those with difficulties opening bank accounts due to criminal records or investigations, saying this can deprive them of government benefits.

Boosting birth rates, lowering stress

MPs were also concerned about Singapore's low birth rate and high stress levels. Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) called for efforts to normalise family-centric work culture and mindsets.

While Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) was absent due to Covid-19 infection, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah noted that she had wanted more help for young couples to access affordable housing, especially those who wish to own a home before having children.

Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) said the public service is seeing an unusually high attrition rate, with resignations among those in the Management Executive scheme hitting a 10-year high of 9.9 per cent last year. He asked if stress could be the cause, and wanted to know what is being done to alleviate burnout.

Responding to evolving threats

The evolving nature of warfare exemplified by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, manpower constraints, as well as the impact of geopolitical developments were raised by MPs as they debated the Defence Ministry's budget.

Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) highlighted how disinformation campaigns were used in Ukraine to create a pretext for war, and asked how the developments are shaping Mindef's plans. Mr Henry Kwek (Kebun Baru) said conflicts may no longer manifest in conventional modes, and could instead be conducted through "grey zone" tactics.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced the setting up of a fourth service for the Singapore Armed Forces - the Digital and Intelligence Service - to integrate and expand its capabilities in the digital domain.