Death of bus driver in crash outside depot is 39th workplace death

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has confirmed that the bus driver who died early on Sunday morning was a workplace fatality - the 39th in 2022.

The 54-year-old Singaporean had been driving his SBS Transit bus along Defu Avenue 1 at around 2.40am on Sunday to pick up other bus drivers when the vehicle crashed into a tree outside the bus depot, the ministry said.

Online photos and a video of the aftermath showed that the bus' windscreen was shattered.

Mr Liu Shan Liung was trapped in his seat and extricated by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers, and pronounced dead at the scene an hour later, an MOM spokesman added.

Known to his friends and colleagues as Ah Long, Mr Liu was a loving husband and father, a bus captain of more than 20 years and a respected union leader, said Mr Melvin Yong, National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general and National Transport Workers' Union executive secretary, in a tribute on Facebook.

He visited Mr Liu's family on Monday with other union leaders.

He wrote: "Ah Long leaves behind his wife and three school-going children. I assured the family that the union is working closely with the company and we will do all we can to support them during this difficult time."

The police are investigating the accident. Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported that Mr Liu leaves behind three sons, aged 12, 16 and 18.

His wife, who wanted to be known only as Madam Lin, told Shin Min that her husband was a good man who took care of his sons and helped with the housework.

"I don't know what to do now. I can only take it one step at a time," said the 53-year-old.

Mr Liu's funeral is expected to be held on Tuesday.

The 39 workplace deaths so far in 2022 surpassed the 37 workplace fatalities in 2021.