The Usual Place Podcast
Dealing with credit card debt: We love discussing money but are we talking about it correctly?
Do you avoid looking at your credit card bill because you’re afraid to find out how much you spent, or do you pay the minimum and hope the rest sorts itself out?
If swiping and tapping your credit card has put you in debt and you need help, you aren’t alone.
According to data from Credit Counselling Singapore for The Straits Times, people in their 30s and 40s made up the two largest age groups seeking help for credit card and other unsecured debts between 2021 and 2025.
But how do people land in debt?
In this episode, I speak with:
Michelle Mah, founder of The Curious Bonsai Therapy & Coaching, who is a psychotherapist and coach who helps clients navigate issues with money; and
Jeremy Pao, a former debt collector who now runs Salt + Light Consultants, which helps people with insolvency issues
We talk about financial trauma and how it affects your spending habits, and whether you can ever get out of debt.
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Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Yang Jiesan Cruz
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim
Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX
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YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast
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