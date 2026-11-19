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Do you avoid looking at your credit card bill because you’re afraid to find out how much you spent, or do you pay the minimum and hope the rest sorts itself out?

Do you avoid looking at your credit card bill because you’re afraid to find out how much you spent, or do you pay the minimum and hope the rest sorts itself out?

If swiping and tapping your credit card has put you in debt and you need help, you aren’t alone.

According to data from Credit Counselling Singapore for The Straits Times , people in their 30s and 40s made up the two largest age groups seeking help for credit card and other unsecured debts between 2021 and 2025.

But how do people land in debt?

In this episode, I speak with:

Michelle Mah, founder of The Curious Bonsai Therapy & Coaching, who is a psychotherapist and coach who helps clients navigate issues with money; and

Jeremy Pao, a former debt collector who now runs Salt + Light Consultants, which helps people with insolvency issues

We talk about financial trauma and how it affects your spending habits, and whether you can ever get out of debt.

Read Natasha’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXm

Follow The Usual Place podcast on IG: https://str.sg/8KNT

Follow Natasha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/v6DN

Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh and Yang Jiesan Cruz

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX

Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P

YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast

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