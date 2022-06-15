Dead cockroaches and rodents found in food manufacturing unit of firm that supplies Chinese fritters

SINGAPORE - The food manufacturing unit of a company that supplies restaurants and food establishments has been told to suspend its operations after live and dead cockroaches, and decomposed rodents were found during an inspection.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (June 15) that it suspended the food business operations of the unit under Ever Dragon Foodstuff following checks earlier that day.

The company is listed online as specialising in traditional Chinese cakes and buns.

The inspection turned up severe pest infestation, including cockroaches and rodent activity at the food manufacturing unit's premises at 3020 Ubi Avenue 2.

The pests were found in the processing area and mezzanine level.

SFA said it observed several other lapses related to poor maintenance of the premises, and has directed the licensee to rectify them and take necessary measures to improve the cleanliness there.

As a precautionary measure, it has also directed the licensee to recall the 'youtiao' (fried dough fritters) products that have been distributed to various food stalls.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," it said.

SFA added that all food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

Offenders who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements could be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form.