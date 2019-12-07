DBS wins inaugural social enterprise award

DBS Bank has won the inaugural Social Enterprise Champion of the Year (Corporation) award, in recognition of it giving nearly $12.8 million to support more than 300 social enterprises since 2014.

The lender, which reaches out to social entrepreneurs through its DBS Foundation arm, was recognised for its efforts by President Halimah Yacob on Thursday.

Held at the Istana, the President's Challenge Social Enterprise Award (PCSEA) seeks to stress the importance of partnerships between companies and individuals in tackling social issues here.

Samsui Supplies and Services won $70,000 as the Social Enterprise of the Year, for its efforts in training and employing 100 inmates, former offenders and people with disabilities. They had prepared more than 1.8 million meals for senior citizens in nursing homes, making a "multi-pronged impact", said the PCSEA secretariat.

Meanwhile, Bantu won $50,000 as the Social Enterprise Start-Up of the Year for tapping technology to collate volunteer data across projects - an innovation that has helped more than 70 non-profits, social service agencies and enterprises better engage and retain their volunteers.

Currently in its fifth instalment, this year's PCSEA saw a record 61 applications, a rise from 41 in the previous instalment in 2017.

The Social Enterprise Champion of the Year (Individual) award, another new category, went to Mr Don Wong, who founded The New Charis Mission, a halfway house for former drug addicts and former offenders.

Mr Tan Soo Nan, chairman of the 2019 PCSEA evaluation committee, said that being actively involved in social enterprises can help corporations form a clearer social identity.

"The greatest challenge for corporations in the next decade is to have meaning and purpose. A clear purpose ensures that a company goes beyond its products or services, and helps them focus on what impact or change the company can make in the largest context possible," he said.