DBS unveils 3rd round of coronavirus relief, including home loan deferment for individuals, $100,000 loan for SMEs

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank retail customers will be able to defer their mortgage repayment for the rest of the year and convert their outstanding credit to a loan of up to five years.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can also apply to DBS for a collateral-free loan of up to $100,000, double the amount previously, for no processing fees.

The latest tranche of measures to support consumers and businesses was unveiled by DBS on Friday (April 3).

It is the bank's third round of liquidity relief measures during the Covid-19 outbreak, going beyond the guidelines set out by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to reduce the burden on borrowers earlier this week.

DBS said the deferment of home loan principals and interest payments until December will have no impact on individuals' records, and that no late payment interest will be charged.

Those converting their outstanding balances on their credit cards or DBS Cashline into a term loan of up to five years will also have their interest rates capped at 7.96 per cent. There will be no penalty for early repayment.

Banks typically charge a 26 per cent interest for outstanding balances on credit cards. MAS had said that interest for converted term loans should be capped at 8 per cent.

On new measures announced to support SMEs, DBS said it is going "above and beyond" government measures to alleviate SMEs' cash-flow woes.

In addition to doubling the maximum sum of collateral-free loan of to up to $100,000, DBS said SMEs who take the loan will also not have to start paying instalments in the first year, up from three months that was announced earlier.

Processing fees, which are usually pegged at 1 per cent of the loan amount, will be waived completely.

They will continue to pay interest in this period.

Related Story Help with debts for those who have trouble repaying both banks and licensed moneylenders

Further, SMEs refinancing their commercial property loans will also not have to pay their instalments for nine months.

They still have to pay the interest on the loans during this moratorium, but the move should give SMEs greater flexibility with their cash flow, DBS said.

In line with the Government's relief measures announced earlier this week, SMEs can choose to defer principal payments on their secured term loans up to Dec 31, subject to banks' and finance companies' assessment of the quality of the their security.

They can also extend the tenure of their loans by the same duration by which they have chosen to defer their principal payments.

DBS Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon said: "Amid the uncertainty engendered by the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope these measures will help ease some of the financial concerns on our customers' minds."