Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DBS PayLah! users can now pay at more than 100 million merchants across China

DBS’ expanded payment offering comes on the back of growing post-pandemic travel to China.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans travelling in China can now make QR code payments with their DBS PayLah! app at more than 100 million merchants across the country, without incurring additional transaction fees .

In a statement on Nov 12, DBS Bank announced that app users can make QR payments both ways at these Alipay and Weixin Pay partner merchants, which range from popular retailers such as Pop Mart and Songmont to neighbourhood shops and restaurants.

The move, DBS said, makes it the first local bank to support QR payment methods across all three major QR payment ecosystems in China, adding to its existing UnionPay tie-up.



With the integration, DBS PayLah! users can conduct two-way QR transactions at major retail chains, paying with competitive exchange rates and with no additional transaction fees.

They can either scan the merchant’s code or generate a code for the merchant to scan. Before confirming payments, they can also view the amount in Chinese yuan, the applicable exchange rate, and the Singapore dollar equivalent.

DBS’ expanded payment offering comes on the back of growing post-pandemic travel to China. According to China’s National Immigration Administration, foreign visitors took 11.6 million trips to the country from July to September 2026, which is 15.6% more than the same period a year ago.

The bank said DBS PayLah! app users can now make QR payments both ways at Alipay and Weixin Pay partner merchants, adding to its UnionPay tie-up. PHOTO: DBS

Singapore was among the top 10 countries for foreign visitor arrivals in that period.

“Payments are key to discovering everything China has to offer, especially as customer interest in ‘China-maxxing’ continues to rise,” said Calvin Ong, head of the consumer banking group at DBS Singapore.



He added that the partnerships with financial technology companies Ant International and TenPay Global allow users to transact without requiring Chinese merchants to alter their existing check-out set-ups.



Beyond China, DBS has been steadily plugging its payments app into regional clearing networks, including Malaysia’s DuitNow, Thailand’s PromptPay, and Indonesia’s QRIS.

The bank announced in October that DBS PayLah! is accepted at shops displaying the Taiwan QR Code (TWQR) acceptance mark or QR payment notices bearing the TWQR label.

In its statement, DBS also said that there will be two cashback deals from Nov 16 to Jan 31, allowing DBS PayLah! users to enjoy additional savings when making overseas QR payments.

The first deal is a $3 cashback for new overseas QR payment users on their first eligible transaction, with no minimum spend.

This applies to newly launched services in China (Alipay and Weixin Pay) and existing services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Taiwan.

The second deal is a $3 cashback on the first Alipay QR transaction, with minimum spend of $6. This can be combined with the $3 cashback deal for new overseas QR payment users, meaning that those eligible can enjoy up to $6 cashback on a single transaction.