DBS banker, MHA employee and toddler among 27 new local cases

An investment banker at DBS Bank and a two-year-old boy at My First Skool in Westgate were among 27 community cases reported yesterday.

Also infected were a 57-year-old woman who works at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and an 18-year-old student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central.

The DBS banker - a 46-year-old woman - and the MHA employee were among the 11 patients whose infections are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Another unlinked case was a 40-year-old man who works as a vending machine loader and a food delivery rider for Deliveroo and Grab. He was fully vaccinated.

A 51-year-old clinic assistant at Dorothy's Baby & Child Clinic in Upper Bukit Timah was another unlinked case.

She was also fully vaccinated.

The remaining 16 have been linked to other patients.

Yesterday, MOH designated four new clusters with three cases each.

The first one involved the ITE student whose infection has been linked to that of a Singaporean man, 53, who works as a personal chauffeur. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 last Friday.

The third person in this cluster is a 36-year-old foreign domestic worker who tested positive on Sunday.

The second new cluster includes the two-year-old boy whose infection has been linked to that of a 35-year-old sales worker at Sanofi-Aventis who was confirmed as having Covid-19 last Saturday.

The third person in this cluster is a foreign domestic worker.

Update on cases

New cases: 38 Imported: 11 In community: 27 (16 linked, 11 unlinked) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 163 (48 unlinked cases) Active cases: 486 In hospitals: 220 (5 in ICU) In community facilities: 266 Deaths: 31 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 61,119 Discharged yesterday: 11 TOTAL CASES: 61,651

The other two new clusters comprise one surrounding an unemployed 64-year-old woman who tested positive last Saturday, and another surrounding a 32-year-old man who works as an IT engineer at AbbVie Operations Singapore.

There are now 19 active clusters in Singapore.

Through epidemiological investigations, MOH has linked the cluster of five patients surrounding the operating theatre nurse at Sengkang General Hospital to the Changi Airport cluster.

This means there are now 87 patients in the Changi Airport cluster.

Fourteen of the community cases had already been quarantined when they tested positive.

Three of them, including the MHA employee, have preliminarily tested positive for the B1617 virus variant first identified in India.

One of them - a 36-year-old woman who works at Toast and Curry Sentosa - has been linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

There were also 11 imported cases placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

This makes a total of 38 new cases, which takes Singapore's total to 61,651.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 40 cases two weeks ago to 163 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from 10 cases to 48 over the same period.

With 11 patients discharged yesterday, 61,119 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 220 patients remain in hospital, including five in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 266 are recuperating in community facilities.