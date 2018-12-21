Dazzling light displays shine spotlight on community

The community will take centre stage at this year's Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, whose dazzling light projections will feature works of art by students and beneficiaries of local schools and welfare organisations.

The facade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore - seen here during a media preview last night - will be illuminated nightly with works of art by beneficiaries of the Association for Persons with Special Needs and Metta Welfare Association, from next Wednesday to Dec 31. From Dec 29 to Dec 31, ArtScience Museum's facade will be lit with projections adapted from works of art by beneficiaries of social service organisation Awwa and Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore. The Merlion will feature works of art created by students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

SEE HOME