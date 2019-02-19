Dazzling Chingay going to the heartland

The bicentennial edition of this year's Chingay parade saw 6,500 performers from more than 50 local and foreign contingents dazzling the crowd with their electrifying performances. The parade kicked off last Friday and ended on Sunday with the largest street performance and float parade in Asia staged in Chinatown, as part of Chingay 2019 @ Heartlands. Crowds braved the rain to catch performers on stage - including dancers from Lanzhou, China, performing a dance titled Jasmine Blossom - as well as watch colourful floats cruise down Eu Tong Sen Street. Residents of Marsiling-Yew Tee and Tampines GRCs can view the Chingay floats this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The float display moves to Jurong West on March 2 and to Wisma Geylang Serai on March 16.