Dazzled by the festive spirit

Five-year-old Lam Jee Yan was enthralled by the decorative lights hung inside an illuminated Christmas ball-like structure outside Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road on Tuesday.

In addition to the lights along Singapore's famous shopping street, visitors to Orchard Road can also check out the Great Christmas Village at the Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, which features a duplex carousel and live music performances every night.

This year's light-up has attracted controversy due to its Disney theme, with some calling it overly commercialised and having no connection to the festival.