Day 1 of shutdown sees city go quiet, but not in heartland

Eerie scenes played out across downtown Singapore yesterday, as usually crowded areas in the Central Business District and Orchard Road turned into ghost towns.

City-bound trains had empty seats during the morning rush hour, traffic on the roads was lighter and malls were nearly empty.

The first day of Singapore's "circuit breaker" month got off to a good start, in the city area at least.

Workplaces shut, non-essential services were suspended, and a ban on dining in kicked in as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus amid a recent surge in locally transmitted cases.

But in the heartland, it was a different story. More than 7,000 of those who ventured out yesterday were issued written advisories for breaching the stricter safe distancing measures.

Most of the breaches occurred at hawker centres and markets, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said in a statement last night.

More than 2,000 officers from various government agencies visited parks, food centres and other public areas to ensure the stricter measures were being adhered to.

Many failed to stick to the 1m rule at crowded markets, where stallholders reported brisk sales as more cook at home.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli called the number of advisories issued "very unfortunate and disappointing".

From today, those who continue to go out for reasons other than buying essentials or working in essential services will face penalties, he said.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay