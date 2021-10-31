Dating online and the need to protect against inappropriate behaviour

Recently, a chat group for women to share their dating app experiences surfaced online, followed by a spreadsheet where anonymous users named some men they met on dating apps, accusing them of inappropriate behaviours like sexual assault.

Created by local influencer Koh Boon Ki, 22, the chat group on Telegram known as "sg dating adventures" drew both praise and flak online. While some felt that the initiative helped women to look out for one another, others accused her of doxxing, which is the sharing of someone's personal information online without permission.

Reading the stories online and in the media over the incident, I understood why some people were concerned about the doxxing issue. Discussions within the chat had unnamed women name and accuse men of sexual misbehaviour, sometimes including their contact information, which violates the Personal Data Protection Act. There should have been more careful moderation and scrutiny in the chat group and document over the accusations.

The chat included complaints about men who cheated, and derogatory remarks about some men's performance in bed. This makes it difficult to disentangle those whose names might have been dragged through the mud because of a "bad" dating experience from those accused of sexual assault who should be held accountable if guilty.

But I wonder if the discussion on doxxing obscures a more pertinent issue at hand, which is sexual violence in the dating arena. After all, the shared document began with the intention of having women share their unpleasant, traumatic experiences of dating strangers online, in the hope of protecting others in the process. The idea clearly met a need as it caught on. Ms Koh's post on Oct 18 was viewed more than 190,000 times on the day itself.

The question of why such documents were created in the first place, and why women are having to turn to such methods to share their experiences of being sexual violence victims, should be taking centre stage in public discourse, the Association of Women for Action and Research's (Aware) communication manager Kelly Leow said.

Examples of allegations on the document ranged from claims of being forced to perform sexual acts despite saying no, to being coerced or "guilt tripped" into having sex, and being touched without consent.

Ms Leow also said that without improving Singapore's institutional processes to deal with sexual violence, hurt and rage will continue to be "channelled in ways that some may deem inappropriate".

Indeed, a 2021 Aware report found that formal reports were not made in 70 per cent of sexual violence cases, according to data from its sexual assault care centre. The two main reasons were: worry about reactions or prejudice from one's family and friends; and the fear of not being believed.

Worryingly, there continues to be a misconception in Singapore that there are many false accusations of sexual violence, which leads to victims not being willing to report cases.

Aware cited a national survey conducted by Ipsos in 2019, which found that 41 per cent of respondents believed false accusations of sexual harassment were a bigger problem for Singapore society than under-reported acts. In fact, only 4 per cent of sexual violence reports to the police are false. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, only 10 of the 250 reported cases of serious sexual crimes (rape and sexual assault by penetration) a year from 2014 to 2018 were charged or warned by the police for false reports.

In Singapore, those found to have made false reports face serious penalties: up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for giving false information to a public servant, for example. Those falsely accused can also sue the complainant for defamation.

Yet, even with these legal safeguards that deter false reporting, the perception that one might be fabricating her experience still prevents women from speaking up about sexual violence in the first place. This may explain why a safe and accepting space where women can anonymously share their experience draws many responses.

In 2017, an anonymous survey in the United States, known as "Sexual Harassment in the Academy", garnered more than 2,000 entries from those who had experienced sexual harassment in educational institutions. The survey did not name the alleged abusers, but focused on specific incidents and stated the recourse to action taken. Former anthropology professor Karen Kelsky, who started it, wrote on her website: "My goal is for the academy as a whole to begin to grasp the true scope and scale of this problem in academic settings. I hope it provides aggregate information in the form of personal stories of abuse and its career outcomes for victims, paving the way for more frank conversations and more effective interventions."

More recently, "whisper networks" - informal lists passed around among women to warn them of serial assaulters - propelled the widespread #MeToo movement, when they began to surface in the public spotlight. The expose, which culminated in Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's conviction last year for rape and sexual assault, stemmed from a Google Doc which detailed the experiences of women sexually harassed, assaulted and raped by him. In all, over 100 victims were identified in the document.

In Singapore, discussions arising from the recent episode should go beyond that of doxxing, to focus on the aggregate of the allegations made. While individual allegations may not stand up to court scrutiny, given how hard it is to prove one person's word against another, the content in the document and the chat group suggests that sexual violence is not uncommon in the Singapore dating scene. If that is so, the issue merits more discussion.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament in January that 2,243 cases of sexual assault from 2017 to 2019 were between friends. It is unclear how many occurred between those who were dating.

Singapore is ranked 11th on the United Nations' gender equality index, which measures the inequality between males and females on reproductive health, share of parliamentary seats and participation in the workforce. But universally, for many women, the looming fear of being victim to sexual assault still remains.

This is a result of there being an epidemic of male entitlement towards female bodies, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie said during the United Nations Economic and Social Council event on sexual and gender-based violence on June 9 last year.

This begs the question of how young men and women are being raised, especially in Singapore, and whether basic principles of respect and consent are being taught in sexuality education.

Rather than denigrate them as ill-intentioned or dismiss them because they are anonymous, we should learn to listen with intent to the voices of sexual assault victims who brave disbelief and backlash to speak up. And then we need to take collective action.

That, to me, is the conversation that we should all be having, in the aftermath of this episode.