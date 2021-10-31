Millennial Mind

Dating online and the need to protect against inappropriate behaviour

Worryingly, there continues to be a misconception in Singapore that there are many false accusations of sexual violence.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Recently, a chat group for women to share their dating app experiences surfaced online, followed by a spreadsheet where anonymous users named some men they met on dating apps, accusing them of inappropriate behaviours like sexual assault.

Created by local influencer Koh Boon Ki, 22, the chat group on Telegram known as "sg dating adventures" drew both praise and flak online. While some felt that the initiative helped women to look out for one another, others accused her of doxxing, which is the sharing of someone's personal information online without permission.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 