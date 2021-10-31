Dating online and the need to protect against inappropriate behaviour

SINGAPORE - Recently, a chat group for women to share their dating app experiences surfaced online, followed by a spreadsheet where anonymous users named some men they met on dating apps, accusing them of inappropriate behaviours like sexual assault.

Created by local influencer Koh Boon Ki, 22, the chat group on Telegram known as "sg dating adventures" drew both praise and flak online. While some felt that the initiative helped women to look out for one another, others accused her of doxxing, which is the sharing of someone's personal information online without permission.