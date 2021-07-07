Data could have debunked claims earlier: WP

The misunderstandings and unhappiness over the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) could have been addressed and nipped in the bud if the Government had released more information earlier, suggested Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh yesterday.

The Workers' Party chief made this point during the debate after Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng gave ministerial statements on Singapore's free trade agreements and foreign manpower policies.

He noted that in 2016, fellow WP MP Mr Leon Perera had asked for the number of Intra-Corporate Transferees (ICTs) working in Singapore through Ceca. The Government said then that it does not release data on the breakdown of foreign manpower by nationality.

In February, the Government disclosed that the number of ICTs working in Singapore was around 5 per cent of all Employment Pass holders, in response to Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai.

Yesterday, Dr Tan revealed that ICTs from India accounted for 500 of the 4,200 transferees last year.

Mr Singh said: "If this information had been made known earlier, it does occur to me whether a lot of the misunderstanding, the reaction we see on Ceca could have been addressed and actually nipped in the bud.

"And so I hope the Government understands that with more information, actually, we can hold the line better in terms of some of these discussions moving into a realm of xenophobia and so forth."

He was referring to misconceptions that have swirled around Ceca and how it purportedly allows the unconditional entry of Indian professionals into Singapore, including via the ICT route.

In their statements, both ministers debunked these false claims.

Responding to Mr Singh, Mr Ong said the Government is not always at liberty to disclose data, some of which is classified or secret.

He agreed that it is better to provide some information promptly.

"And especially, as you say, when it concerns issues like racism or xenophobia, it's much better to quell it early," said Mr Ong.

Mr Singh also asked about strengthening the enforcement arm of the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), an issue he had raised in Parliament last August.

Dr Tan replied that MOM is reviewing its existing frameworks, and noted a number of PAP MPs, including Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) and Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), have floated this suggestion too.

"The assurance I want to give to the House, to everyone who has raised it and who's concerned about this, is to allow myself, together with a team… (and) tripartite partners to go deep, look at all the different implications, (and) look at also the various options that we have to see how we can strengthen it," said Dr Tan.

