Data breach at Shangri-La hotels; guests' personal info likely stolen

A database breach has occurred at luxury hotel chain Shangri-La Group, potentially exposing the personal data of guests who had stayed at its hotels in Singapore, Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Taipei and Tokyo.

In an e-mail informing affected guests on Friday, the group said: ''A sophisticated threat actor managed to bypass Shangri-La's IT security monitoring systems undetected and illegally accessed the guest databases.''

Its investigation revealed that the breach took place between May and July. It was around that time that Asia's top security summit Shangri-La Dialogue returned to Singapore after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The event was held at the eponymous Shangri-La Singapore in Orange Grove Road from June 10 to 12.

The hotel said data files likely containing guest data had been stolen from the breached databases.

Asked whether the Shangri-La Dialogue was specifically targeted, a hotel spokesman said: ''There is no evidence to suggest any specific hotel or event was singled out. As a matter of policy, we do not disclose information about our guests.''

A spokesman for the event organiser, the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said: ''Data related to the Shangri-La Dialogue was stored on a separate secure server and was not affected in this incident.''

The following properties are affected:

Shangri-La Apartments, Singapore

Shangri-La Singapore

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong

Shangri-La Chiang Mai

Shangri-La Far Eastern, Taipei

Shangri-La Tokyo

The databases of the hotels affected by this incident contained a combination of guest names, email addresses, phone numbers, postal addresses, Shangri-La Circle membership numbers, reservation dates and company names.

The hotel group said there is no evidence that guests' personal data has been released by third parties or misused. Information such as passport numbers, ID numbers, dates of birth and credit card numbers with expiry dates are also encrypted.