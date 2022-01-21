Dashboard to control all Home Team robots on trial in Toa Payoh

A few taps on a mobile device may soon be all that is needed to deploy an entire fleet of police robots across the Republic.

The order, perhaps to sniff out a threat or disperse a crowd, would be carried out in coordinated fashion by the robots, which include the Multi-purpose All-Terrain Autonomous Robots (Matar) and the Rover-X robotic dog.

Developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) in partnership with IT firm NCS and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), the common dashboard brings control of the bots under the Home Team onto a single platform.

It is now on trial by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at the Toa Payoh Transport Hub to control multiple Matar deployed in the area. The trial will run until Jan 28.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lim Jim Kai, of the Future Operations and Planning Department of SPF, lauded the initiative's potential during a showcase yesterday.

"The common robotics dashboard will better enable us to deploy and operate Matar as force multipliers," he said. "It allows a single operator to have control over multiple front-line robots."

HTX has worked on numerous bots over the years, including cyborg bugs, the autonomous robot Xavier and drones.

Mr Ong Ka Hing, deputy director of ground systems at HTX's Robotics, Automation and Unmanned Systems Centre of Expertise, said the goal is to create a common platform for the different robots that would require less manpower to control them.

The dashboard also has the potential to access the 90,000 police cameras installed islandwide.

Concerns have been raised about surveillance and privacy, for instance when Xavier was seen patrolling Toa Payoh HDB Hub in September last year on a trial.

There were also fears that such technologies would be abused if accessed by bad actors.

Asked about the possibility of abuse, Mr Ong said there are numerous safeguards. "We know there are concerns regarding how this system might be used if compromised, but we remain ever vigilant to ensure this will not happen. We do this by continually subjecting the system to stringent vulnerability assessments and penetration tests."