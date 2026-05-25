Cyclist taken to hospital after getting trapped under car in accident near Balestier Point

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A cyclist was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after an accident with a car along Balestier Road on May 25.

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital on May 25 after an accident with a car near Balestier Point left him pinned under the vehicle.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, who were alerted to the incident along Balestier Road towards Thomson Road at about 6am, said the cyclist was freed from under the car using hydraulic rescue equipment and taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 54-year-old man identified as the car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

In CCTV footage of the incident shared with The Straits Times, the car can be seen turning into Balestier Road as the cyclist crosses the road.

The car collides with the cyclist, who falls to the ground, and comes to a stop.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries in Singapore is on the rise, said the Traffic Police in their annual road traffic report released in February.

There were 7,560 traffic accidents resulting in injuries in 2025, up from 7,053 cases in 2024.

The total number of people injured in traffic accidents also rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.