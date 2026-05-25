Cyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Woodlands

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Dashcam footage shows the impact of the collision sending the cyclist flying backwards a few metres before he lands on the road.

SINGAPORE – A 21-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital following an accident with a car in Woodlands on May 24.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a bicycle at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 8 and Woodlands Avenue 9 at about 5pm that day.

The cyclist was conscious when taken to Woodlands Hospital. A 56-year-old car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, police said.

Dashcam footage of the accident uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante page on Facebook shows a black car driving through a junction and colliding with the cyclist as he cycles across the road.

The impact sends the cyclist flying backwards a few metres before he lands on the road. A bicycle part is also seen flung into the air after the collision.