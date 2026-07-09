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Cyclist taken to hospital after accident involving taxi in Ang Mo Kio

A badly mangled bicycle was lying on the road behind the taxi on the right.

SINGAPORE – A cyclist was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after an accident involving a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi in Ang Mo Kio on July 8.

Responding to queries on July 9 , the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to an accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 3.25pm on July 8 .

Police said that the 56-year-old cyclist was taken conscious to the hospital.

The 71-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations, they added.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, when its photojounalist arrived at the scene, police had already placed traffic cones around the accident site to warn oncoming vehicles.

A police car and an ambulance were also at the scene, and three officers were helping to direct traffic.

The badly mangled bicycle was lying on the road behind the taxi on the right.

The Straits Times has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.