Cyclist momentarily trapped under truck after collision near Mustafa Centre

SINGAPORE - A female cyclist was injured after a collision with a truck near Mustafa Centre in Little India early Monday morning (April 8).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bicycle and a truck along Syed Alwi Road towards Jalan Besar at 1.06am.

The cyclist, a 44-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that her injuries were not life threatening.

A video of the aftermath of the incident and dashcam footage have made their rounds online.

The dashcam clip shows the cyclist filtering into the lane that the truck is in and cycling right in front of the vehicle.

The truck hits her, and she appears to be trapped under the front of the truck.

She can be heard shouting for help, which attracts the attention of passers-by and the truck driver.

The truck then reverses and the driver gets out to try to help the woman.

In a different clip, the driver is seen talking to her as she sits in front of the truck and shouts at him, cussing and saying that she was "trapped inside".

She then appears to make a call with her phone and tells the person on the other line about how she had been involved in an accident.

Police are investigating the incident.