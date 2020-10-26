Cyclist dies in hospital after hit-and-run accident with truck at Bedok junction

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - A 48-year-old cyclist died in hospital after an accident with a truck at the junction of New Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Road on Monday (Oct 26).

The police told citizen journalism website Stomp that they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident at 11.42am.

The male cyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he later died.

A 67-year-old man was subsequently arrested in relation to the case.

A Stomp contributor who only wanted to be known as Joe said he was on a bus at around 12.05pm when he passed by the accident scene and saw a man lying on the road.

"The man did not seem like he was moving," said Joe.

A photo taken by Joe shows paramedics attending to the victim. A red patch of what appears to be blood can also be seen on the road.

The police are investigating the case.