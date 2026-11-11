Cyclist dies after accident in Katong; tipper truck driver arrested

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Footage of the aftermath of the accident posted on TikTok shows a blue tent on the road next to a tipper truck, with a portion of the road and the adjacent pedestrian walkway cordoned off.

SINGAPORE – A 37-year-old female cyclist died after an accident in Katong on Nov 11, and a truck driver has been arrested.

In a media reply, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck and a bicycle at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens at around 3.15pm that day.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, while a 47-year-old male tipper truck driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death, the authorities added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident posted on TikTok shows a blue tent on the road next to a tipper truck, with a portion of the road and the adjacent pedestrian walkway cordoned off.

Multiple police personnel and vehicles are seen at the scene.

The incident comes amid a broader rise in traffic accidents involving cyclists, which surged nearly 25% to 772 cases in 2025 – up from 620 in 2024 and 581 in 2023, according to police statistics.

Fatalities similarly rose to 17 in 2025, compared with 13 in 2024.

The trend mirrors a wider deterioration in Singapore’s road safety, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016.