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Cyclist, 24, dies after tipper truck crash in Changi; second fatal cycling accident this week

The police were alerted to the accident in Tanah Merah Coast Road at about 8am on Nov 12.

SINGAPORE – A 24-year-old cyclist died on the morning of Nov 12 after an accident with a tipper truck in Changi , less than 24 hours after a similar fatal crash in Katong.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Aviation Park Road at about 8am.

The cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, the police said.

A 38-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The incident marks the second fatal accident between a cyclist and a tipper truck in less than 24 hours.

At about 3.15pm on Nov 11, a 37-year-old female cyclist died after an accident between her bicycle and a tipper truck at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens in Katong.

She was also pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, and the 47-year-old male tipper truck driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

The back-to-back fatalities come amid a broader rise in traffic accidents involving cyclists on Singapore’s roads. According to police statistics, traffic accidents involving cyclists surged nearly 25% to 772 cases in 2025 – up from 620 in 2024. There were 581 such cases in 2023.

Cyclist fatalities similarly rose to 17 in 2025, compared with 13 in 2024.

The trend mirrors a wider deterioration in Singapore’s road safety, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016.