Cycling lane along West Camp Road in Seletar now permanent on Sunday mornings

SINGAPORE - Cyclists can continue to enjoy a 4.6km on-road cycling lane in Seletar every Sunday morning, as it has been made permanent following a six-month trial.

The Sunday Cycling Lane along West Camp Road is open weekly from 5am to 11am, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Saturday.

During those hours, only buses and cyclists will be allowed in the lane. There is no limit on group size for cyclists.

The trial that began on Oct 16, 2022 had seen many positive outcomes, said LTA, adding that it has been closely monitoring traffic conditions and usage patterns, along with gathering user feedback.

“We observed that nearly all users adhered to their allocated lanes during the operating hours of the Sunday Cycling Lane, and both traffic conditions and bus operations continued to operate smoothly.”

According to a ground survey, most respondents supported the scheme and said that it provides a better allocation of space for cyclists and motorists, said LTA.

The cycling lane is demarcated by solid blue-lane markings, except in areas near junctions and development accesses that have dotted blue-lane markings and red transverse markings, said LTA. Motorists can use these areas to turn in and out of West Camp Road during the lane’s operating hours.